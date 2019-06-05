Time running out for Bonne

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

SUNDAY Chidzambwa’s hopes of drafting Leyton Orient star Macauley Bonne into his Warriors squad at the AFCON finals are fading fast as the forward is yet to obtain a Zimbabwean passport just five days before deadline.

Bonne is a firm favourite of the coach who believes he needs the services of such a powerful and young out-and-out striker in his squad.

The Warriors’ goals in the AFCON qualifiers came from two forwards — Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona — who cannot be considered to be out-and-out strikers.

Ronald Pfumbidzai scored the other goal. While Chidzambwa has brought in Nyasha Mushekwi, the coach believes he still requires another one, for a Plan B, or to supplement his forward line should the situation require that.

ZIFA engaged the Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation to help facilitate the processing of Bonne’s papers.

Bonne, who holds a British passport, submitted his application for a Zimbabwean passport at the Zimbabwean Embassy in London in April.

The striker is Zimbabwean by descent. The AFCON registration deadline is June 10 and there had appeared to be some progress in the processing of the documents last week.

But, with Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare away in Durban, South Africa, for the COSAFA Cup, it appears there is no one to push Bonne’s papers to help him get the passport to represent his country.

Mpandare yesterday said chances for the star to obtain his passport before Tuesday next week were 50-50.

“As the national team, we remain hopeful that Bonne will have his papers before the registration deadline so that we can register him.

“However, as I speak, I am with the Warriors in Durban and I hope the papers are moving.

“I am normally the one who pushes for progress, so since I am away from Zimbabwe, chances are slimmer that we will be able to get the passport in time for AFCON, but we remain hopeful,” said Mpandare.