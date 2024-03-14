Three pupils killed in road accident

“Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be observant, alert and observe stipulated speed limits to safeguard lives,” he said. “Above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.”

Crime Reporter

THREE pupils aged between seven and 13 were yesterday afternoon knocked down and killed by a Toyota Fortuner which had veered off the road and hit them while they were crossing the road at the 2km peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road in Mutare.

A fourth pupil was injured in the incident that occurred at around 3pm.

The dead were identified as Blessing Chisaria (nine), Silvian Maponde (13) and Strive Maponde (seven) all of Grange, Toronto (Chirochangu Plot).

The bodies were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured pupil was admitted at the same hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the vehicle veered off the road to the left.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be observant, alert and observe stipulated speed limits to safeguard lives,” he said. “Above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.”