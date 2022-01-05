Three border jumpers drown in Limpopo River

05 Jan, 2022 - 18:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Three border jumpers drown in Limpopo River

The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau
Three border jumpers believed to be Zimbabwean recently drowned in Limpopo River while attempting to cross into South Africa.

Zimbabwe and South African police have so far retrieved the body of a man believed to have drowned while illegally crossing into the neighbouring country through a crossing point near Maroy Farm some 40km west of Beitbridge town.

Efforts are underway to retrieve two more bodies that have been spotted on the South African side of the Limpopo River. It is reported that divers from the two countries failed to retrieve the two bodies on Tuesday due to the turbulent river current.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said they were continuing with the efforts to retrieve the bodies today.

He said the search was initiated on Monday after two women reported that their husbands had drowned near a crossing point close to Nottingham Estate on Sunday.

“The divers came across the three bodies while searching for two men who were reported to have drowned on Sunday,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

“However, the bodies we have spotted so far are not of those two men. As police, we are still treating them as missing persons.

“Searches are still on and during such searches and efforts are being made to retrieve two more bodies that were sighted at the same point at a deeper end”.

He said the police were suspecting there could be more cases of drowning along the Limpopo River, where the level of water has relatively risen. @tupeyo

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting