Tembo lands Matsatsantsa job

ZIMBABWEAN coach Kaitano Tembo has described his appointment to the top SuperSport United job as humbling and pledged to take the South African Premiership side into “a new era’’.

After spending nearly 20 years at the club that he also played for, the former Zimbabwe international was yesterday handed the reins to lead the side with the ex-Warriors vice-captain being given a two-year contract and ending a seven-month stint as caretaker coach.

The club made an official announcement on their Twitter handle.

Tembo, who has worked most of his coaching career at SuperSport after ending his playing career at the same side, was naturally excited at being installed the substantive coach, vowing to live up to the task and turn around a team that almost faced relegation after a turbulent second half of the season.

The 47-year-old’s appointment was confirmed on the eve of the start of the 2018/19 ABSA Premiership season which SuperSport will start with a cagey away assignment against Cape Town City today.

Tembo, however, told The Herald that he was ready for the challenge of being head coach, a task he has often performed on caretaker stints at the club.

“I think for me the first thing is to thank the chairman, the board, the CEO and the club at large for the opportunity they have given me.

“I feel very humbled for being given the chance to take the club to a new era after a shaky period last season and for them to believe that I am the one to take the club further is humbling.

“It’s not an easy job, it’s a tough job, but I am ready to face the challenges that will come ahead’’.

Tembo said he would not read too much into the period of his contract, insisting it is the performance of his side that would matter the most.

“I have got a two-year contract, but in football what is important is what you do, people should be happy with the results and I am happy with the support I have been receiving from the players, support staff and everyone at the club.

“This appointment helps in my development as a coach. I have been a juniors coach, an assistant coach, a caretaker coach and everything has a time and this is my time to be head coach and I will give it my utmost best.

“This club has been the centre of my life for almost 20 years,’’ Tembo said. The former Dynamos centreback also joins a long list of Zimbabweans who have coached in the South African top-flight league, following in the footsteps of the likes of legendary goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, who also once had a stint with SuperSport United, Shepherd Murape, Sunday Chidzambwa, Peter Nyama, Roy Barreto, Ian Gorowa and Wilfred Mugeyi.

Tembo also revealed that he was content with the squad he has at his disposal and was likely to make just a few additions with particular emphasis being placed on getting a good centreback.

SuperSport had initially targeted FC Platinum’s Kelvin Moyo, but they do not seem to have pursued the defender.

“Though we lost some players we have a good balance of youth and experience. A lot of youngsters are pushing for places in the team and we have some experienced guys who are ready to lead the way.

“We lost two centrebacks and only got one so we are still looking for another centreback, but we have done our pre-season which was thorough and a good pre-season is always important for any team.

“The window period is still open until the end of August’’.

Tembo said he was also happy with his backroom staff which he described as a group that is capable and “who challenge me which is healthy’’.

His backroom staff includes former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse and video analyst Paul Mathews, who also doubles as team manager.

“I won’t tinker with the backroom staff and I am also happy with the squad I have been working with in the last seven months, they have shown discipline, commitment to the club badge and a willingness to learn and do more.

“All the PSL games are now difficult, but we have prepared for tomorrow’s match as much as we can in order to put on a performance that will help us get the desired result,’’ Tembo said.

Tembo lost just one Absa Premiership match from the seven he took charge of following the resignation of Tinkler earlier this year. He also had previously worked closely with Pitso Mosimane before he moved to Mamelodi Sundowns, and Stuart Baxter before the Englishman left to take over the Bafana Bafana job. Tembo was briefly installed the caretaker coach prior to Tinkler’s arrival.

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Mathews said he was delighted to appoint Tembo in the position of head coach for his unwavering loyalty to the club.

The club had given their biggest hint that they had settled for Tembo when Matthews this week recognised the coach and the team for their efforts last season and presenting awards to the outstanding individuals.

Tembo was given the CEO’s award while Aubrey Modiba and skipper Dean Furman also walked away with prizes.

“Kaitano epitomises what it means to be a club man. He joined us as a player 19 years ago and has worked his way through our youth structures and subsequently into the first team as an assistant.

“He has steered us on a caretaker basis on three separate occasions and everyone at the club is committed to reciprocating his loyalty and his desire to win silverware,” said Matthews.

Club chairperson Khulu Sibiya said the leadership will rally behind the Zimbabwean coach to make sure he succeeds in his set goals.

“It’s a great challenge for Kaitano because he knows we have high standards at the club. We will all rally behind him to deliver success because above all it’s a team effort,” said Sibiya.