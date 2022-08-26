Take part in transformation drive, church challenged

President Mnangagwa acknowledges thousands of Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu congregants who gathered for the church’s annual convention in Goora, Madziva, Shamva yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Fungi Kwaramba in SHAMVA, Mashonaland Central

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged the church to take part in the ongoing transformation of the country through the construction of critical infrastructure such as schools and clinics to augment the Second Republic’s efforts.

The President said this yesterday at the Johanne Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu annual convention that was held at the church’s shrine in Madziwa where a clinic and a school have been constructed by the apostolic sect.

In his address, President Mnangagwa, whose administration is constructing schools, dams, roads and clinics countrywide in development that leaves no one and no place behind, said no foreigner will come and build Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.

This is in sync with his mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”, which has found resonance across the country as several players, including those in the private sector, come to the party in fulfilment of the National Strategic Development 1 (NDS1) which puts the sector at the forefront of modernising and industrialising the country towards Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-class economy.

Rising to the demands of modern challenges, the Johanne Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu sect has initiated programmes that will see a university and vocational centre being built in the long term while primary schools and clinics have already opened doors to members.

In the current transformation of the country, every sector including the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, is putting shoulder to the wheel for the fulfilment of the national collective vision and aspirations.

“The development that is here shows that you have a bright future and I will support you with everything that you need. The church is there not only for prayer but also to build the country.

“What you are doing here is in tune with the teachings of Mudzidzi Wimbo. He always spoke for the people, lifting them from poverty. I have heard that you have always wanted a farm and I will make sure that you get that. We are with you and we will supply you with farming equipment”, President Mnangagwa said.

The President, who is conversant with the Bible, added that such huge gatherings are reminders of man’s mortality and duty to submit to the divine powers above.

“I am glad that your church preaches peace, love, dignity, harmony and respect, this is what the Lord expects of us,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the famous city of Jerusalem was not built by angels but by its inhabitants, because “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

“The role of Government is to improve the welfare of the people and that is what we are doing. I heard that you also have driving lessons and that you are building vocational training centres. I promise you that we will assist you on those projects.

“Even the army will devote its manpower to building schools in every province because it is only us as Zimbabweans who can build this country, no one will come from Britain or America to build Zimbabwe,” he said.

Under President Mnangagwa’s stewardship, Zimbabwe has reawakened, investors are teeming in, stalled projects are being completed, and new towns and cities are being born.

One such city will rise from the plains of Kanyemba where Zimbabwe has discovered large oil and natural gas deposits that have the potential to improve the lives and livelihoods of every Zimbabwean.

Towards that vision, President Mnangagwa told the massive gathering donning white, sky blue, pink and green garments that the Second Republic is constructing roads, both arterial and feeders, in both urban and rural settings.

Tied to the infrastructure development, he said, dams are being built to climate-proof agriculture. The President said this season, the popular Pfumvudza Scheme will target more than 3 million households, while solar-powered boreholes will be drilled in every village.

Already in Mashonaland Central, 42 boreholes have been drilled with the initiative shaping up across the country’s 10 provinces.

Despite the lean agricultural season that was experienced last year, President Mnangagwa said because of the proactive measures that Government has put in place, no Zimbabwean will starve.

“We don’t want any household to go without food, every village should know who needs food aid, even if you are at loggerheads, everyone should get food aid.”

The President was accompanied by Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Monica Mavhunga, and senior Government officials.

Minister Mavhunga commended the Second Republic for channelling resources towards the welfare of the people through timeous availing of resources for schools and clinic construction.

“We appreciate your leadership for always being with the people, especially during this grand occasion of the church congregation.

“We would like to appreciate you for the Pfumvudza scheme. When people countrywide are worried about the likely shortages of wheat, in this province we are expecting a bumper harvest. We are now preparing for this agricultural season and we also are grateful for the dams that are being built across the province. We also have received the Presidential Horticultural Scheme and the boreholes are being drilled in the province. Since June, 42 boreholes have been drilled. Although roads were destroyed by rains, we are grateful that they are being rehabilitated,” said Minister Mavhunga.

Vadzidzi VaJeso secretary general Shepard Chingwena said President Mnangagwa is a man of the people who is always with the people.

“This visit means so much to us as Vadzidzi, our heartfelt wish was to have a church service with you and it has been fulfilled.”

Mr Chingwena said the late Mudzidzi Wimbo left the church with a task to modernise the church and that is what they are now fulfilling.

“We may meet detractors but that will not stop us from pursuing development programmes because we believe in your philosophy that ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’. We thank you for the resources you availed to us such as computers, vehicles, cement, and financial support. President Mnangagwa will complete his term and that is in the prophecies, no one will take that position. As a church we are fully behind you,” he said.