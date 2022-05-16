Tabitha Tsatsa secures her future

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER long-distance runner Tabitha Tsatsa was among the coaches that attended the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe Level 1 coaching course in Bulawayo recently.

The 10-day-long national course ended last week with all the participants passing the theory and practical lessons.

During her heydays, Tsatsa represented the country at the All-Africa Games, World Championships and the 2008 Olympic Games.

She has since established her own athletics club in Chitungwiza that focuses on aspiring professional long-distance runners.

And Tsatsa is earning her badges as she plans her retirement well.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara said they value former athletes, and their participation in high-level courses is an indication that the sport will always be in good hands if managed by veteran athletes.

“It is their sport and they must cherish it by coming back into management and coaching.

“We are happy with the number of coaches coming in from the Defence Forces clubs.

“However, we are concerned that the higher education sector, which is the backbone for elite performance, is not enrolling a good number of their coaches in these training courses.

“This is a concern because at Poly-technics, Teachers’ Colleges and Universities, that’s where athletes are polished to become elites.

“So we are hoping that in future these institutions will take note of this and make sure their coaches are trained,” said Tagara.