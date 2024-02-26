  • Today Mon, 26 Feb 2024

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Police have launched a manhunt on a case of a robbery that happened at a financial service company in Harare.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on February 25, 2024, at a financial services company along Rohester Road, Belgravia, Harare,” said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Asst Commissioner Nyathi said the operations manager’s office was broken into by the six suspects, who took an unknown quantity of cash and dropped two laptops, a grinder and US$5 000 cash.

“Six unknown suspects attacked a gardener before breaking into the operations manager’s office where they blasted a safe and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, two small cash boxes, three laptops and a bag.

“The suspects dropped US$ 5 000, two laptops and a grinder at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Man jailed 7 years for vehicle theft Crime & Courts

    Man jailed 7 years for vehicle theft

    Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent  HIRING a taxi and then stealing it, triggering the dismissal of the taxi driver, has earned Prosper Moyo (34) of Harare an effective seven years in jail. He was convicted and sentenced by Harare regional magistrate Mr Themba Kuwanda who castigated him for his cruel behaviour.  “There was selfishness and cruelty and […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey