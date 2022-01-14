Submit production returns forms, farmers urged

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Resettled farmers have been directed to submit annual production and productivity forms to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development by mid-February.

The move is meant to transform A2 farmers into agricultural entrepreneurs and their farms to become viable businesses while A1 farmers will be transformed through Government production schemes to become viable and formal small to medium enterprises by 2025.

Information gathered by lands officials will help the ministry to support provincial land committees in carrying out the new policy on land where multiple land ownership, abandoned farms, derelict farms and underutilised farms can be considered for reallocation.

In a statement, this morning Lands Minister Anxious Masuka said land had become a major economic enabler while agriculture was now a business.

“Land and agriculture, therefore, must cause accelerated economic activity for the attainment of Vision 2030.

“It is in this regard that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development directed all Al and A2 farmers to submit annual “Production and Productivity Forms” by 15 February each year. The new A2 permit conditions also compel all A2 farmers to provide such returns.

“The form is obtainable from the Ministry’s Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, email address [email protected] and downloadable from the Ministry Website www.moa.gov.zw, Agricultural Marketing Authority Website www.ama.co.zw or Agricultural Marketing Authority / AGRITEX offices countrywide,” he said.

In pursuit of Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy 1 through the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy seeks to transform the agricultural sector by making farming a business.

A series of activities, courses and interfaces shall drive the transformation and focused upskilling activities are planned. There are 18 000 A2 farmers and 360 000 A1 farmers.