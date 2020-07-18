Breaking News
BREAKING: Two escapees infect eight minors

18 Jul, 2020
0 Comments
Street name changes gazetted

The Herald

Herald Reporter

A large group of streets in Bulawayo, Bindura, Chegutu, Chipinge, Gweru, Harare, Masvingo and Mutare, largely named after colonial figures have had their names changed yesterday to national heroes or leaders of countries allied to the liberation movements.

The changes were gazetted by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo in Statutory Instrument 167 of 2020.

The change of names follows a Cabinet decision that was made last year in November in effort to foster unity, while reflecting on the country’s history and identity.

