SRSG meeting with representatives of some of the Khartoum State Resistance Committees

On the evening of Sunday, 5 December, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Sudan (SRSG), welcomed a group of representatives of the local Resistance Committees in Khartoum to the Headquarters of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan (UNITAMS). This follows the SRSG’s invitation to various representatives of Resistance Committees to engage in discussion and share their views on political developments in Sudan and Sudan’s democratic transition.

Resistance Committees participants included representatives of Coordination Committees in Khartoum City; Coordination Committees in Greater Omdorman; Bahrai Committees; al-Hajj Yousif Committees and Coordination Committees of East Nile South.

The members presented their views and reflected on the troubles, challenges and obstacles confronting the democratic transition path in Sudan. They also presented the SRSG with a memo affirming their positions on several issues, including how they view the role of UN and UNITAMS.

The SRSG welcomes and continues to look forward to further opportunities to engage with representatives of Resistance Committees as well as all stakeholders within the diverse political movement standing up for a democratic transition in Sudan.

The SRSG confirms once again the commitment of the UN and UNITAMS to supporting the Sudanese people’s aspirations for a civilian-led democratic Sudan.

