Spruce up premises, says First Lady

FACELIFT . . . First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa paints Bhola Hardware in downtown Harare yesterday morning as a way of encouraging building owners to renovate to ensure a clean Zimbabwe. — (Picture by John Manzongo)

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday implored the business community to paint its buildings and help spruce up cities.

Most property owners are comfortable collecting rentals from dilapidated buildings with some buildings in Harare having become an eyesore.

The First Lady, who is the national environment patron and has been active in leading cleaning campaigns around the country, yesterday painted a Bhola Hardware along Mbuya Nehanda Street — marking the launch of the painting campaign.

She met the business community and relayed her message at a meeting also attended by Harare mayor councillor Herbert Gomba and town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango.

The First Lady said it was everyone’s responsibility to keep the environment clean.

President Mnangagwa designated the first Friday of every month as the National Environment Cleaning Day.

“Just two days ago we were all out in full force cleaning our environment during our national environment clean-up exercise. I hope everyone who is here today managed to do something on Friday as it is everyone’s responsibility to keep our environment clean,” she said.

“As I look around the city, I can see an improvement in terms of our pavements and open spaces. Thank you all for the good work.

“However, the city cannot be completely clean if we do not do something to our premises or buildings.

“I am here today business owners to talk to you as the patron for both environment and national clean-up campaign. I am humbly requesting business owners in the whole country to help by painting your premises in order to have a wholesome clean and smart environment,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“Ndiri kukumbira ana muzvinabhizimusi kuti tibetsereiwo nekuti kana tatsvaira, kutarisika kwemidhuri yedu ngakuve kunofambirana nekutsvaira kwatinenge taita. Tinoziva kuti pane mitemo inenge iripo yekanzuru isati yatariswa zvakanaka, zvaikozvino ndauya kuzokumbira kuti takamirira kanzuru ngatigadzirisei inozotibata tave mberi.”

She added: “I want to believe that council has by-laws and regulations that enforce cleanliness at business premises and in the event that such by-laws are not there, I am calling upon the Mayor of Harare to lobby for enactment of these laws in order to have a full package which allows smooth implementation of our day-to-day cleaning activities.

“Ndiri kuti kuna Mayor yes vane mitemo yakadaro necouncil asi inoda kugadziriswa yotarisiswa zvakare kuti ichiri kushandika nayo here kana kuti pane panoda kuti pachinjwe kuitira kuti isusu patinenge tatsvaira paye zvinobva zvatiitira nyore mabuildings edu akachena, town yedu inobva yachenawo. Ndicho chikumbiro changu chandauya nacho.”

She commended Bhola Hardware Group for heeding the call by Government to maintain cleanliness in and around workplaces.

“I want to thank the Bhola Hardware Group for leading the way in facelifting business premises. Most of their premises have been face-lifted and I encourage them to continue raising the standard. If every shop along this street gets face-lifted, just imagine the appearance and atmosphere that will greet you as you do your daily activities in the city.

“Let me thank all business owners who are working tirelessly to ensure consumers continue to access goods and services. Keep up the good work as Zimbabwe need all of us,” she said.

The First Lady took the opportunity to officially open the Bhola Hardware branch that she painted.

Engineer Chisango thanked the First Lady for spearheading the campaign.

“We want to continue to clean-up our spaces as we take heed to his Excellence’s call that every first Friday of the month we should all come out and clean our places,” he said.