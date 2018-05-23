Splash gives facelift to community facilities

(From right),VP General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), Splash Group MD Anis Patel, Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and Splash Paints Head of sales and marketing Ajith Nair tour the new factory

Gibson Nyikadzino

The country’s infrastructure and communities should benefit from those in the business sector as an expression of corporate and social responsibility, Splash Paints and Plastic company’s press relations secretary said.

At the commissioning of the company’s $3,5 million injection machine by VP General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) recently, Mr Ajith Nair said besides a monthly business capacity of $2 million, his company has expressed corporate social responsibility by painting Murehwa Hospital, Rugare Clinic (Harare) and over fifty schools across the country.

“We have a monthly trade of products worth $2 million as we manufacture different paints and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plastics. It is within our interest to reinvest what we get to the communities that we serve.

“Last year we painted over fifty schools countrywide and we have done the same to Murehwa hospital. Our company was set up more than 15 years ago, that means we are wholly Zimbabwean,” said Nair.

The company which employs over 300 people, also revealed its commitment to protection of the environment by developing products that are reusable and recyclable.

“We thrive to achieve very low levels of material waste. We have a plant that recycles water that we use, and we are targeting to spread our wings beyond boarders.

“Currently we are a member of the Southern Africa Paint Manufacturers, we have the certification of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, of Sadc and COMESA,” added Nair.

Nair also said his company is set to become more responsible corporately and socially by employing about 100 more people by the end of the year at the completion of their Graniteside and Marondera plants.

Added Nair: “By the end of the year, we want to add 100 more employees to the workforce we have. The agenda is to look at an opportunity that Zimbabweans can get.

“We want to create employment and contribute economically to the nation. Remember we are the cheapest brand that carries the best quality in terms of paint which has a seven-year warranty.”