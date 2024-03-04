Special vehicles to facilitate Gukurahundi logistics

Zimbabwe National Chiefs’ Council president, Senator Chief Mtshane Khumalo, said this in an interview yesterday in which he clarified that the 100 vehicles handed over to traditional leaders by President Mnangagwa in Harare last Thursday were not part of the national healing process.

The Government will provide special vehicles to facilitate smooth logistics for the teams involved in the Gukurahundi public hearings, which are expected to commence anytime soon.

At least 1 008 individuals including chiefs and their panel committee, which includes counsellors, rapporteurs, religious leaders, among others, have been trained to conduct the community hearings.

The community hearings are expected to proffer solutions on how to deal with the early 1980s civil conflict, which affected most areas in Matabeleland and the Midlands.

Chief Mtshane said there was no need to raise dust over the distribution of vehicles to chiefs as this was a normal Government programme, adding that the new cars were long-budgeted for and their handover was only awaiting for President Mnangagwa.

“These vehicles are not for the upcoming Gukurahundi public hearings, Government has separate plans for that process. There will be special vehicles for that important exercise,” said Chief Mtshane.

He said the Government has always placed special emphasis on the need to resolve the post-independence political disturbances and has also not lost its obligation for the welfare of the cultural custodians.

“We will always have those amongst us who will raise negative issues every time chiefs receive their due recognition from the Government.

“Chiefs are custodians of our culture and to effectively carry out these duties, they need to do so with dignity and in a respectful manner,” said Chief Mtshane.

“The chiefs last received vehicles in 2018 and most of these vehicles are now worn out. So, it is only natural that they get replacement vehicles.”

As the country prepares for the imminent rollout of public hearings to resolve the Gukurahundi issue, chiefs have assured affected communities of transparency and provision of safe spaces to victims and witnesses who may not be comfortable giving their accounts in public.

Government has mandated chiefs to spearhead the hearings in affected communities and yesterday the traditional leaders were finalising on their preparations including training of some traditional leaders who had not participated in the initial exercise.

Following a recent high-level meeting in the State House in Bulawayo, chiefs have requested President Mnangagwa to officially launch the start of the Gukurahundi community hearings in Gwanda, Matabeleland South during the first quarter of this year. However, the exact date is yet to be advised.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, President Mnangagwa said given the role of the traditional leaders as custodians of the nation’s culture, traditions, history and heritage, among other responsibilities, it was necessary that their dignity and conditions be of acceptable standards.

He said besides being traditional leaders, chiefs are also public servants who are mandated by the Constitution of Zimbabwe to preside over their people, promote sound family values, resolve disputes and more importantly, champion the promotion and preservation of culture and heritage.

Traditional leaders are the vanguard of traditional values in the wake of cultural imperialism by the West, he said.

President Mnangagwa said his administration recognizes that the multi-faceted functions, roles and responsibilities of chiefs directly and indirectly contribute to unity, peace and development in communities, as well as rural development, modernisation, industrialisation and ultimately the attainment of Vision 2030 for an upper middle income economy.

He said his administration will continue to provide medical insurance to the chiefs, headmen and village heads throughout the country at the time that Government has put in place a funeral assistance package for them.

The President said various ministries, departments and agencies have also been commissioned to provide additional services and utilities that uplift the livelihoods and standing of traditional leaders in general. These include the construction and maintenance of access roads to the homesteads of chiefs so that our people have access to the various services provided by chiefs.

The electrification of the homes of chiefs, provision of water and sanitation facilities, as well as the tillage programme, among other services are equally designed to benefit communities as a whole.

Despite the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries, President Mnangagwa assured chiefs that his Government will, through the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion as well as the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, continue to address matters related to the institution of the traditional leaders.