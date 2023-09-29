Six perish in Mashava air crash

Members of the Masvingo Fire Brigade combing through the wreckage of a Rio Zim plane that crashed near Mashavato today, remove trapped bodies while Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume looks on.

George Maponga in MASHAVA

Six people have died this morning in Mashava after a Cessna plane carrying them crashed at Peter Farm in the Zvamahande area of Mashava.

The plane, believed to be owned by Rio Zimbabwe Company, is suspected to have developed a technical problem before crashing around 8am, killing all passengers and crew on board.

It is suspected the plane was flying from Harare to Zvishavane to collect diamonds.

When The Herald news crew arrived at the scene, police led by Masvingo Officer Commanding Operations, Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, were combing the area to locate body parts that were scattered all over the place.

This suggests that the plane might have exploded midair and crashed.

Masvingo Fire Brigade officers were also sifting through the wreckage to remove trapped but dismembered human bodies.

Eye witnesses said while the weather was misty when the plane crashed while coming from a north-eastern direction towards Zvishavane, the plane started making a strange noise before appearing to circle at the same place and thereafter crashed.