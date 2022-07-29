Simba Bhora to unleash Sadiki

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

NORTHERN Region Division One Soccer League pacesetters Simba Bhora are hoping the addition of yet another experienced midfielder Ali Sadiki will give them the wings they need at this point in the tight race for promotion.

The Shamva side shrugged off competition from Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side CAPS United to land the former Gunners man.

And the left-footer who can play in the wings as well as behind strikers has since obtained the relevant documents to enable him to play a part when the Arthur Tutani men visit Golden Valley at Rimuka this afternoon.

Golden Valley are one of the toughest opponents to face at their home venue and Tutani will be hoping the availability of Sadiki will ease nerves in the squad.

Simba Bhora are leading the standings on 52 points while second-placed Herentals are only one point behind them with Golden Eagles, on third sitting on 49 points.

So close is the competition at the top that none of the leading trio affords any slip.

Herentals, who surrendered pole position after their draw at army side Commando Bullets entertain Karoi United at Motor Action Sports Club this afternoon and they will be praying Simba Bhora drop points.

However their coach Paul Benza, who will be without one of his best players Webster Dombo through suspension said they will only concentrate on themselves.

“We don’t have to worry on what happens at other matches. The essence is to play our own matches, concentrate and win.

“Every team in the league will be playing for themselves. We don’t need to look at how others are performing, there are still a lot of games to play and a lot will happen so we have to play for ourselves,” said Benza.

Golden Eagles will be away to Chinhoyi Stars tomorrow with the Gilbert Mushangazhike team hoping to collect the maximum points at one of the most difficult venues in this league.

Meanwhile Trojan Stars have fired their coach, Raphael Kawondera and his assistant Clifford Sakala two days before their tie against Ngezi Platinum U19 at home.

In a statement yesterday morning, Trojan Stars chairman Gilbert Saika said Kawondera has since been replaced by Webster Chingozi on an interim basis.

Fixtures

Today

Golden Valley v Simba Bhora (Rimuka)

Herentals v Karoi (Motor Action)

Tomorrow

Chinhoyi Stars v Golden Eagles (Chinhoyi)

CUMA v Harare City Cubs (Rimuka)

Trojan Stars v Ngezi Platinum U19 (Trojan Mine)

Sunday

Come Again v Black Mambas(Rimuka)

PAM v Chegutu Pirates (Kuwadzana)