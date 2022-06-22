Sikhala, Sithole denied bail for inciting public violence

The Harare magistrates court today denied bail to Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala and his Chitungwiza North counterpart Godfrey Sithole, who were arrested on Tuesday on charges of incitement to commit violence.

Sikhala, who is also the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy national chairperson and Sithole, who is the Chitungwiza North

legislator, are being accused of mobilising their party supporters to unleash violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, during a memorial service for Moreblessing Ali.

Ali, who the CCC claimed was its member, was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14 and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

The chief suspect in her murder, Pius Jamba (31) was arrested last Friday and was on Saturday remanded in custody.

Magistrate Gibson Mandaza, remanded Sikhala and Sithole in custody to July 6 this year and their lawyers immediately indicated that they would

be launching an urgent appeal at the High Court.

In denying them bail, magistrate Gibson Mandaza said Sikhala and Sithole were “a threat to public security” and were likely to re-offend if

released. – New Ziana