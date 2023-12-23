Shopping, partying dominate holiday

Banks were closed, but there were queues at ATMs in the city centre where people were withdrawing cash.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans yesterday celebrated National Unity Day, with shopping and partying being the major activities countrywide as the traditional festive season merrymaking grips the nation.

Unity Day was born out of an accord signed by the two liberation movements and revolutionary political parties, Zanu PF and PF Zapu on December 22, 1987, which saw them irrevocably committing themselves to unite under one political party, Zanu PF.

Zimbabwe on Monday joins the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas Day and as is the custom, festivities around the day are in full swing beginning with National Unity Day yesterday.

Families are also taking advantage of the period to visit friends and relatives, resulting in more traffic on the roads.

Festive season shopping fever gripped the nation from the beginning of the week, with traders enjoying brisk business.

Harare’s downtown area was congested as both formal and informal traders remained open to cash in on the festive season. All supermarkets were open and transporters also enjoyed good business from the unusually high number of passengers.

Banks were closed, but there were queues at ATMs in the city centre where people were withdrawing cash.

There was heavy human and vehicular traffic in the capital throughout the day with movement difficult until early evening when most people had retreated to their homes.

People hailed the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country courtesy of the Unity Accord.

“The Unity Accord is very important. We are now enjoying peace as one people. We are all Zimbabweans united by this flag,” said Mr Andrew Moyo. “As a united party Zanu PF has done a lot in terms of developing our country and we are happy with that.”

Shoppers were upbeat about the holidays and some reiterated the message of responsible festivities.

“This is a time to be happy and see families so we are doing the shopping for Christmas but we also need to behave responsibly and avoid things like drinking and driving,” said Ms Pelagia Muzondo.

“We got our bonuses and we are shopping for the kids but for us this time we will not travel out of Harare. This is a time where criminals also take the opportunity to steal and we need to be on the lookout for that as well,” said Ms Muzondo.

“We are running around to do our last minute shopping so that when the holidays start we will be seated at home. I do not like travelling during busy days because of the associated accidents,” said Ms Ruth Mpofu.

Prices have remained generally stable and this follows recent meetings between Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and businesses to ensure there is no profiteering this festive season.

Among those that met the minister were the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, the National Bakers Association, the Oil Expressors Association of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Retailers Association, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, the Zimbabwe Sugar Sales and the Zimbabwe Sugar Association.