Sharing Mandava costs FC Platinum

Lawrence Moyo

Zimpapers Sports Hub head

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum have conceded an 11-point disadvantage to unbeaten leaders Highlanders in a six-game period they have been sharing their traditional fortress Mandava Stadium with two other Premiership sides.

FC Platinum, previously unbeaten at home this season, have lost ALL three matches at Mandava played after Herentals and Simba Bhora moved to Zvishavane for their home matches. This has contributed to a miserable 14th position on the six matches since Premiership action resumed on July 1 with just five points from a possible 18.

The home defeats were against Yadah (0-1), Sheasham (1-2) and Simba Bhora (1-2).

The only home win for FC Platinum in the 6-game period under review came on July 1, a 2-0 win over Chicken Inn and this was a day before Herentals moved in to use Mandava on July 2 against Simba Bhora.

Prior to the new venue-sharing arrangement, FC Platinum were unbeaten as they won against Cranborne Bullets (1-0), Bulawayo Chiefs (2-1) and ZPC Kariba (1-0) while drawing against Triangle (1-1) and Manica Diamonds (2-2).

FC Platinum were just ONE point behind Highlanders when they were sole users of Mandava but are now 12 points behind Bosso after Herentals and Simba Bhora opted to use the venue as their new home in the absence of the National Sports Stadium.

Premiership action was suspended on June 7 when use of the National Sports Stadium was halted, affecting teams like Dynamos, Herentals, CAPS United, Yadah, Simba Bhora, Cranborne Bullets and Black Rhinos.

This decision was taken at the conclusion of Week 12 at which stage Highlanders led with 22 points while Chicken Inn and FC Platinum were tied on 21 points.

It ushered a new era in the history of the Premiership, FC Platinum and Zvishavane as even during the days of Shabanie Mine, the asbestos miners used their own Maglas stadium for home matches.

Now FC Platinum are on a disappointing 6-match run which puts them in 14th place with five points and above only Triangle (goal difference), CAPS United (one point), Cranborne Bullets (two points) and Yadah (two points).

Highlanders are 11 points ahead of FC Platinum over the period under review with 16 points from a possible 18.

For the period between July 1 and August 6, Herentals have collected more points at Mandava than FC Platinum.

Herentals’ four home matches at Mandava have yielded SEVEN points from two wins, one draw and one defeat. The students beat Simba Bhora (2-1) and CAPS United (2-1), drew with Triangle (2-2) and lost to Highlanders (0-1).

As a result, Herentals have the Premiership’s FOURTH best record in the six-game period since they moved to Mandava when league matches resumed on July 1.

LAST 6 GAMES

P W D L F A Pts

Highlanders 6 5 1 0 6 1 16

Manica Diamonds 6 4 1 1 7 2 13

Green Fuel 6 4 1 1 8 3 13

Herentals 6 4 1 1 10 6 13

Dynamos 6 3 2 1 9 3 11

ZPC Kariba 6 3 2 1 6 4 11

Ngezi Platinum 6 3 1 2 4 3 10

Sheasham 6 2 3 1 3 2 9

Simba Bhora 6 2 2 2 6 6 8

Chicken Inn 6 2 1 3 6 8 7

Black Rhinos 6 1 3 2 6 6 6

Hwange 6 1 3 2 5 6 6

Bulawayo Chiefs 6 2 0 4 7 9 6

FC Platinum 6 1 2 3 4 5 5

Triangle 6 1 2 3 5 1 5

CAPS United 6 1 1 4 6 9 4

Cranborne Bullets 6 1 0 5 3 8 3

Yadah 6 1 0 5 5 14 3

HOME MATCHES SHARING MANDAVA

P W D L F A Pts

Herentals 4 2 1 1 6 5 7

FC Platinum 4 1 0 3 4 5 3