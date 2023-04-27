  • Today Thu, 27 Apr 2023

Shamva woman assaulted by husband dies

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

THE Shamva woman who was battling for her life following serious injuries she sustained during a domestic violence incident, has died.

Suzan Rwizi (48), died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where she was receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, police in Mashonaland Central continue to hunt for the husband, Oscar Chigande, of Sika village under Chief Musana.

Acting Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of Chigande to approach the nearest police station.

