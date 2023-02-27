Shamva man crashed to death by a tree uprooted by a storm

27 Feb, 2023 - 00:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Shamva man crashed to death by a tree uprooted by a storm Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the deceased, Roberto Mukanwa of Mukanwa Village under Chief Bushu took shelter under a makeshift shade under the tree.

The Herald

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 23-year-old Shamva man was crashed to death by a huge fig tree uprooted by a storm yesterday.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the deceased, Roberto Mukanwa of Mukanwa Village under Chief Bushu took shelter under a makeshift shade under the tree.

Mukanwa who was tout along Shamva-Chakonda Road died on the spot.

Insp Mundembe said his body was retrieved and taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Mukanwa was identified by Kelvin Dangarembizi (32) of Mukanwa Village.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting