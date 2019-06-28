Serve nation’s interests, diplomats told

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF national chairwoman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has urged newly-assigned Zimbabwean diplomats to serve the best interests of the nation in their respective countries of duty.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the revolutionary party had impeccable ethos that stem from sister revolutionary movements in the region, continent and beyond Africa, which the new ambassadors should uphold.

She made the remarks while addressing the Party Country Brief held for the newly-assigned diplomats at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday.

“As such, we are very delighted as a party to learn that some of you have been appointed to serve in countries which we enjoy cordial revolutionary relations with.

“It is, therefore, of paramount importance that you cultivate the relationship obtaining between us and our sister revolutionary movements during your tour of duty,” she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the party was grateful to President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership for appointing ambassadors, the majority of whom are war veterans and or have military background.

“Experience gained and lessons learnt from your previous portfolios gives you a broader understanding of geo-politics which is vital for the advancement of our Pan-Africanism Agenda,” she said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo recently indicated that the country is now pursuing economic diplomacy as it seeks to turnaround the economy’s fortunes.

The list of the ambassadors- designate include five service chiefs recently retired from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to take up diplomatic posts.

The retired generals are Anselm Sanyatwe (Tanzania), Douglas Nyikayaramba (Mozambique), Martin Chedondo (China), Major-General Thando Madzvamuse and Air Marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda.

Others are former MDC MP for Mabvuku-Tafara Mr James Maridadi (Senegal) and University of Zimbabwe lecturer, Professor Charity Manyeruke (Rwanda), Mrs Alice Mashingaidze, Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa, Ms Sophia Nyamudeza, Dr Emmanuel Gumbo, Messrs Chrispen Mavodza, Gumisai Gideon Gapare, Vusumuzi Ntonga and Dr Godfrey Chipare.

She said the ruling party had remained resolute in its endeavour to aggressively re-open the country for business with the global community as well as to resolve its outstanding international obligations, which would assist the country rebuild its industries, create more jobs, eradicate the scourge of poverty and uplift the people’s livelihoods.