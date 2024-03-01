Scores revel in Twasumpuka FM launch

Bongani Ndlovu in Binga

BINGA town in Matabeleland North province burst into life yesterday as scores of people trooped in to witness the official commissioning of Twasumpuka FM, a new community radio station in the district.

The usually quiet town was a hive of activity as people from all walks of life expressed joy and excitement as they mingled with the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana and senior Government officials who graced the event.

Dr Muswere addressed the Binga community live on the radio station and those gathered for the festivities at Govera area in Binga town where it is situated.

He also toured the facility and cut a ribbon, revealing a plaque to officially commission it under the theme: “‘Twaambo Twini Kuluundu/Broadcasting Truthful Information”. Twasumpuka FM is one of the 14 community radio stations that were licensed by the Second Republic and broadcasts 75 percent of its content in Tonga languages with the remainder covering Shona, Ndebele, Nambya and English.

Pomp and fanfare filled the venue as the gathering danced to music from local musicians such as kuJata kuJatana Bio Mudimba, Clement Magwaza and Insimbi ZeZhwane while jostling for various Twasumpuka FM memorabilia.

The community had every reason to celebrate as this was a much-awaited development that promotes and preserves their cultural heritage and identity while connecting them with the rest of the country and the world at large.

The community had a chance to meet with Twasumpuka FM presenters such as Cephas Ndlovu, Ibin Munsaka, Njebele Tshuma, Mesline Munenge, Patrisha Shoko, Happiness Kanka, Soneni Mwembe, Bwami Mudimba, Elma Sibanda, Magadalene Munsaka, Never Mweembe, Alfred Mudenda, Givemore Mukuli and Timothy Ngwenya.

Those who spoke to our Bulawayo Bureau expressed joy at the commissioning saying the station was one of the best things to happen in Binga.

Ms Sithabile Munsaka said she was elated that Twasumpuka FM was officially launched and the people of Binga now feel more connected to their roots and culture.

“Twasumpuka FM is going to bring development into Binga and we shall be able to keep our culture as the Tonga people,” she said.

“This will be through the programming on the radio station, which is in our language and we are now more connected to the outside world as we hear the news and other events through our language.”

Mr Makeyi Dube said the new radio station was important as it promotes their identity as the Tonga people.

“I am so happy about the official commissioning of Twasumpuka FM as we will receive information that is tailor-made for us in Binga. What is very important is that our culture as the Tonga people will be preserved through the language and chiefs or elders who will teach us the values and norms of the Tonga society through radio programmes,” he said.

Churches will have the opportunity to preach to the community, further strengthening the social fabric and morals, Mr Dube added.

Ms Georgina Ngwenya who travelled all the way from Chief Siabuwa area to witness the launch said the radio station will enable them to know where they come from.

“Our history, heritage and culture will be preserved through this radio station, making us proud as the people from Binga,” she said.

The community paid tribute to the Government for facilitating the establishment of the radio station and uplifting the district through development projects.

Ms Cecilia Makore from Sinansenkwe area said Twasumpuka FM has closed the information gap for Binga District.

“With the coming in of Twasumpuka FM, we are now getting vital information that affects our lives such as farming news, health news, culture and heritage among other things. We ask the Government to fix our roads so that they are accessible for us and our visitors,” said Ms Makore.

Twasumpuka FM gained a new listener in 20-year-old Ms Orlean Bayela who said she has seen the importance of the radio station as she might hear of job or business opportunities.

Twasumpuka FM programmes officer Mr Givemore Mukuli said he was looking forward to working with the Binga community.

“I am very happy that we have met the various partners from radio stations such as Zimpapers’ Star FM, Khulumani FM and others who have come here to support us,” he said.