Schools open without glitches

Herald Reporters

Schools opened smoothly for the third term yesterday across the country, with teachers and learners reporting for lessons.

At a few schools in Harare, not all learners were at school amid indications they were not aware that schools were opening yesterday.

Some learners interviewed by The Herald said they were used to opening schools on a Tuesday.

There were also reports that some schools such as Roosevelt High in Harare were turning away learners that did not have Covid-19 certificates indicating they were negative.

This saw parents running around to organise the tests for their children.

Other schools such as Prince Edward High caught parents and guardians unaware as they demanded US$600 boarding fees in hard currency and an additional $157 000 in local currency for Upper Six learners.

In an interview yesterday, National Association of Primary Heads chairperson Mrs Cynthia Khumalo said everything went well yesterday.

“We didn’t encounter any problems, learner and teacher attendance was 100 percent,” she said.

Asked about schools that demand foreign currency only, Mrs Khumalo said: “All school heads are aware that parents should pay in currency they can afford as indicated by the Government.”

Form 4s and Form 6s said they were ready for the examinations and promised to pass with flying colours.