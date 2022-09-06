Saudi Arabia engages Zim

President Mnangagwa greets the advisor in the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Kattan at State House in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Innocent Makawa

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

SAUDI ARABIA has taken note of Zimbabwe’s re-engagement and investment drive and is keen to enhance relations with Harare, advisor in the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, Mr Ahmad Kattan, said yesterday.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House where he sought Zimbabwe’s support to host the Expo 2030, Mr Kattan said Saudi Arabia was keen on scaling up diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe.

With a gross domestic product of about US$700 billion, Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s top 20 economies and its interest in doing business in Zimbabwe is a sign that big capital is taking a keen interest in the awakening local economy which is being primed towards upper middle income status by 2030.

President Mnangagwa has personally been at the forefront of that investment drive aimed at unlocking the full potential of the economy for the benefit of the citizenry through his “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

Said Mr Kattan: “We had a good discussion with the President about how to enhance our relationships in all aspects.

“I mentioned to the President that we will have two summits in Saudi Arabia very soon. First summit will be the Saudi-African Summit and then the 5th Arab-African Summit. It will happen by the end of this year.

“On behalf of my Government I would like to thank the President and the Government of Zimbabwe for supporting Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030”.

In 2020, the Saudi Kingdom dispatched a high-powered delegation to Zimbabwe, led by Mr Kattan again, who came in his capacity as the Minister of State for African Countries Affairs, to scout for opportunities in mining and agriculture.

During his visit then, apart from immediate interest in mining and agriculture, Mr Kattan said his country was willing to help Zimbabwe in its quest to remove the yoke of illegal sanctions imposed on the country by some Western countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, who attended yesterday’s meeting, said President Mnangagwa had agreed to support the candidature of Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030.

“The envoy had come to brief the President about Saudi Arabia’s interest to host the Expo 2030, and they have had discussions with the President.

“The President has indicated his full support for their candidature to host the Expo 2030,” he said.