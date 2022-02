Herald Reporter

FORMER Zanu PF Women’s League national treasurer, Sarah Mahoka, has died.

Mahoka, a former Hurungwe East legislator, died in a traffic accident on Thursday evening at Buffalo Downs, just under 3km from her farm.

It is understood that she was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck that encroached onto her lane.

Sources say Mahoka was travelling towards Karoi while the haulage truck was facing Harare.