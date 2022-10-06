SA police officers robbed of firearms

Johannesburg. – Three police rifles and seven pistols are now in the hands of criminals after police officers at Devon Police Station in Ekurhuleni were robbed of firearms.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has deployed maximum resources in a bid to apprehend those who were behind the attack.

Mathe said that according to a preliminary investigation, three suspects entered the station during the early hours of Wednesday morning, under the pretence that they were reporting a hijacking incident.

“The suspects proceeded to disarm members on duty and made off with 10 firearms. Of those, three were rifles and seven pistols that were in the safe. Police are investigating,”

Mawela and his management team visited the station

The trend of robbing police stations is not unheard if in the country. Just last month, three armed robbers attacked Grootvlei police station in the small Mpumalanga mining town near Balfour. They stole three 9mm pistols, an R5 rifle, a shotgun and about 180 rounds of ammunition.

The robbery has raised concern among South Africans, some who took to Twitter to question citizens’ safety when police were victims of robbery. – IOLNews.com