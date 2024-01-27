SA calls ICJ ruling on Israeli genocide

JOHANNESBURG. – The top UN court yesterday said Israel should do everything it could to prevent any acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, in a highly anticipated ruling.

Israel must do everything to “prevent the commission of all acts within the scope” of the Genocide Convention, said the International Court of Justice.

South Africa has welcomed the ruling by the ICJ relating to its case against Israel calling it a “decisive victory”.

Under the measures Israel has been told to do all in its power to stop genocide there, immediately enable more urgently needed aid to enter the territory and to prevent and punish the direct incitement of genocide in the conflict.

South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians

Israel vehemently denies the accusation and is thought likely to ignore orders by the judges, who have no way of enforcing their decision.

Riyadh Maliki, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “Palestine welcomes the significant order by the International Court of Justice in South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention. In light of the incontrovertible evidence presented to the Court about the unfolding genocide, the ICJ ordered these provisional measures.

“The ICJ ruling is an important reminder that no state is above the law or beyond the reach of justice. It breaks Israel’s entrenched culture of criminality and impunity, which has characterized its decades-long occupation, dispossession, persecution, and apartheid in Palestine.

It could take years before the ICJ gives a final judgement on the claim of genocide. – Agencies