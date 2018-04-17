Russia ready to develop cooperation with Arab League: Putin

MOSCOW. – Russia is ready to develop cooperation with the Arab League to maintain regional stability. Together, they can contribute to the intensification of a political settlement and restoration of Syria and Iraq, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“Russia is prepared to develop cooperation with the Arab League in order to ensure regional stability. I hope that in the wake of the defeat of the main forces of ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia – TASS) in Syria and Iraq, we will be able together to contribute to intensifying the political settlement and post-conflict reconstruction processes in those countries and tackling pressing humanitarian issues,” the head of state said in his message of greetings to the participants of the Arab League meeting posted on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

President Putin also noted that it is necessary to continue the fight against terror groups, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab states.

According to President Putin, the normalisation of the situation in the Middle East is impossible without resolving the Palestinian issue. “All issues related to the status of the Palestinian territories, including the Jerusalem problem, need to be tackled through direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on a generally recognised international legal basis, including the relevant resolutions passed by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and also the Arab Peace Initiative endorsed by the Arab League,” the Russian president noted. – Tass News