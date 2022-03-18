Russia pays Eurobond coupon to foreign bank

18 Mar, 2022 - 00:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Russia pays Eurobond coupon to foreign bank Russia’s finance minister Anton Siluanov

The Herald

Russia’s Finance Ministry said a US$117 million interest payment due on two dollar bonds had been made to its foreign correspondent bank amid mounting speculation that the country is heading for a default.

The ministry said it will comment separately later on whether the payment had been credited to Citibank in London, Russia’s eurobond payment agent.

Russia had until the end of business Wednesday to honour the coupons on the two notes. If it doesn’t do so within the grace period, that would be the first time the nation has reneged on its obligations to foreign creditors since the Bolsheviks repudiated the czar’s debts in 1918.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has repeatedly warned that without access to its foreign reserves, Russia will make the payment in rubles, outlining a process that involves transferring the cash into local accounts.

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that making a settlement in any currency other than the dollar within the grace period would be considered a default. S&P Global Ratings made a similar statement earlier this month. – Bloomberg

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting