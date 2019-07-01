Roil arts awards live up to billing

Bongani Ndlovu Bulawayo Bureau

BIGGER and better is what was promised.

And this is what was delivered during the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on Saturday night.

Touted as the biggest dress up event in the city, the who’s who of Bulawayo came out in droves wearing outlandish, jaw-dropping and statement making outfits, bringing the city to a standstill.

The red carpet was the centre of attraction where the fashion police scrutinised what each person was wearing.However, this was a precursor of what was going to happen during the night. The huge venue, although not filled to the brim, was full of excitement and great performances on stage.

Artistes in their varied ensembles and individually, never put a foot wrong as they made it their mission to entertain the crowd. Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe chairperson Nicholas Moyo and United Refineries CEO Busisa Moyo were among the top dignitaries.

On the winners’ front, the highlight was Novuyo-Seagirl, who won the Song of the Year for her track “AEIOU”.

She also took home the outstanding female artiste award while Iyasa made a clean sweep of the dance awards, scooping the outstanding male dancer, female dancer and arts ensemble awards.

Filmmaker Daniel Lasker walked away with two gongs — Outstanding TV/Film Director and Outstanding Film for the Short Movie, “The Man”. Cal Vin won the Outstanding Male Artiste Award while Asaph, who had a trailblazing 2018, was crowned hip-hop king for the second year running at the awards.

A first happened; there was a tie in the Outstanding Actor in Theatre Award where Cedrick Msongelwa and Ronald Sigeca (Zandezi) could not be separated. Winky D walked away with Outstanding Arts Personality from outside Bulawayo. The category was controversial caused after Oskido rejected the nomination.

It was also befitting that the awards, which celebrate arts effort, saw Lovemore Majaivana getting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Majaivana’s music has been in the social fabric of the city and across the country. Below is the full list of winner at the awards.

Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Winners List (2019)

Music Awards

Outstanding Gospel Artiste/Act – Knowledge Nkiwane Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Artist/Act – Skaiva Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Artist/Act — Clement Magwaza Outstanding Imbube/Accapella Act – Nobuntu Outstanding Alternative (Maskandi/Jazz) Music Artist – Jeys Marabini Outstanding Hip-Hop Artiste/Act – Asaph Outstanding Female Artiste – Novuyo Seagirl Dube Outstanding Male Artist – Calvin Song of the Year – A. E. I. O. U. by Novuyo Seagirl Outstanding Music Producer – Percy Mativenga Outstanding Video Director – Vusa “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo Outstanding Choral Group – Bulawayo Choristers

Dance Awards

Outstanding Male Dancer – Newman Gondwe (IYASA) Outstanding Female Dancer – Lethokuhle Ncube (IYASA) Outstan ding Contemporary Dance Ensemble – IYASA Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble – Umkhathi Theatre Works

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Theatre Production — Zandezi Outstanding Theatre Actress — Charlene Mangweni (Ukama) Outstanding Theatre Actor – Cadrick Msongelwa & Ronald Sigeca (Zandezi) Outstanding Director – Memory Kumbota (Garden of Dreams)

Schools Awards

Outstanding Arts Educator – Bridget Sayers (Gifford High School) Outstanding Schools Arts Effort (High Schools) – Gifford High School Outstanding Actor (High Schools) — Bruce Gandiyaru (Nketa High School) Outstanding Schools Arts Effort (Primary Schools) – Matshayiskhova Primary School

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding Visual Artist (3 Dimensional) – Sikhulile Sibanda (Ngibuhlungu) Outstanding Visual Artist (2 Dimensional) – George Masarira (Inkululeko)

Media Awards

Outstanding Arts Photographer – Mgcini Nyoni (ConvergenceZw) Outstanding Arts Journalist Across Board – Bruce Ndlovu (Sunday News) Outstanding Main Stream Media House – Skyz Metro FM Outstanding Online Media – Urban Culxure

Film And Television Awards

Outstanding TV/Film Actress – Mbo Mahocs (Scandal) Outstanding Film/TV Director – Daniel Lasker (The Man) Outstanding Film – The Man by Daniel Lasker Outstanding Film/TV Actor – Calvin Madula (Ezakomatshelela) Outstanding Television Production – Ezakomatshelela

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Comedian – Q. Dube Outstanding Poet – Desire Moyo a.k.a. Moyoxide

Literary Arts Awards

Outstanding Fiction – Novuyo Rosa Tshuma (House of Stones)

Fashion & Lifestyle Awards

Outstanding Female Model – Tholakele Dlamini Outstanding Male Model – Ben Chest Outstanding Fashion Designer/House — Empress Primy

Dj Awards

Outstanding Radio DJ – Donna N – Skyz Metro FM Outstanding Club DJ – DJ Eugy (Red Café)

Special Awards