Robbers nabbed at tollgate, Masvingo police recover stolen property

Two of the suspected robbers arrested in Masvingo... Tinashe Marufu (orange top) and Joseph Ushe at Masvingo CID headquarters this afternoon.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Police in Masvingo have recovered property worth over US$15 000 after arresting four suspected notorious robbers who were on the prowl robbing people and raiding homes in Masvingo City and other towns and cities in the country since the end of last month.



The quartet, Jacob Danda (36), Michael Moyo (also known as Joseph Ushe) (27), Tinashe Marufu (23) and Prince Ncube (37) have been linked to 19 cases or robbery and two cases of housebreaking and unlawful entry in Masvingo City suburbs of Victoria Ranch, Rhodene, Clovery and Zimre Park.

They used machetes and knives to rob their victims of cash and items such as laptops, clothes and shoes.

Moyo and Danda were the first to be arrested on Monday after they were offered a lift heading to Bulawayo by a motorist who became suspicious and alerted the police resulting in them being cornered at a toll gate along the Mashava-Mhandamabwe tollgate on Sunday.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa Danda said Moyo wanted to proceed to Bulawayo together with their two other accomplices who had last Sunday pounced at a house in Zimre Park suburb at night and robbed the occupants of their valuables while allegedly armed with a machete.



Moyo and Danda proceeded to Bulawayo while Marufu and Ncube headed to Zaka but the first two were arrested and they led detectives in the arrest of the Zaka-bound duo.

Inspector Dhewa said the four suspects will appear in court soon and stole property worth over US$19 000 was recovered.