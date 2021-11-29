PSL mourns Triangle goalkeeper Mudimu

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have joined the domestic football family in mourning Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu who died at a local hospital on Sunday evening.

Mudimu, who was also the vice-captain of the Lowveld side, was bed-ridden for the past one month after suffering a stroke. He was 33-years old.

Condolence messages poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and acquaintances following the sad news.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Mudimu and Triangle United FC family following the untimely passing of seasoned player Ronald Mudimu. We pray for comfort and strength during this difficult time,” said the PSL in a statement.

Mudimu also played for CAPS United and was part of the Motor Action championship-winning squad in 2010. He also featured for the national Under-17 and Under-20 teams in the mid-2000s.

The veteran goalkeeper was conspicuous by his absence when Triangle beat Dynamos 1-0 at Gibbo, a few hours before the news of the goalkeeper’s death filtered through, on Sunday.

Triangle started the match without a reserve goalkeeper after their new signing Whisky Chikanya, who joined from Division one side Chiredzi Stars, tested positive for COVID-19. Takabva Mawaya guarded the goal for the Lowveld side.

“RIP Ronald Mudimu, our vice-captain, our goalkeeper, one of our senior players,” said a statement from the club.

“With you we won a lot – NetOne One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup. We played CAF Confederation Cup, we enjoyed the African Safari. Instead of celebrating our victory over Dynamos, we are now in tears.”