  • Today Thu, 18 Jan 2024

Prolonged dry spell expected

Prolonged dry spell expected

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Meteorological Service Department in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection has advised the public that the whole country will be experiencing a prolonged dry spell from tomorrow to Friday 2 February.

In an advisory, the departments have indicated that from tomorrow, the atmosphere becomes less moist leading to mostly sunny and hot conditions from Sunday this week.

“There may be a change in the length of the mild season dry spell thus official weather updates will be availed through our platforms,” said the department.

Today heavy rains and thunderstorms coupled with winds and mild conditions are expected throughout the country and the public is urged to do water harvesting whenever possible.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zim, Moza sign MoU on Aircraft Accident ... National

    Zim, Moza sign MoU on Aircraft Accident ...

    Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter Zimbabwe and Mozambique have this morning signed a memorandum of understanding on Aircraft Accident and Incidence Investigation as relations between the two countries continue to deepen. The MoU was signed in Harare between Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and his Mozambican counterpart, Transport and Communications Minister Mateus Magala. On […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey