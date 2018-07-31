Prince Dube on Highlanders radar

Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS target Prince Dube who is currently having trials at Maritzburg United as a possible replacement for compatriot Evans Rusike who moved the opposite direction to join Supersport recently. Dube has been playing at National First Division side Black Leopards on loan from Supersport. But recently Bulawayo giants Highlanders had reportedly upped their efforts to secure the services of the Zimbabwe international.

But with the domestic mid-season transfer window set to close tonight, it appears Bosso may not be able to get their man as he is currently holding trials at Maritzburg United.

According to reports from South Africa’s Kick-off magazine, Dube has since surfaced at Maritzburg and featured in a 1-0 loss to Golden Arrows in the quarter-finals of the KZN Premier’s Cup at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

Team of Choice coach Fadlu Davids told reporters after the pre-season contest in KwaMashu that they are assessing the Zimbabwean in their search for a top striker to fill in the gap left by the departure of Rusike.

“They (SuperSport) sent him for the weekend for this tournament and we’ll take it from there. The striker search is ongoing and we are lucky enough we have until the end of August to be able to fill that space.

“The search is ongoing and we are looking in all areas of the world to be able to find that striker that will give us that replacement for Evans Rusike, who we haven’t replaced for the last six months,” said Davids.

Rusike traded Maritzburg for SuperSport in January, having netted 21 goals in 80 appearances for the Team of Choice over three-and-a-half years.

At the time club chairman Farook Kadodia urged Mohau Mokate and Belgian forward Andrea Fileccia to step up and fill the void left by the Zimbabwean.

While a decision has not yet been reached on Dube, his former club Highlanders were keen to have the forward back in their ranks to prop up their campaign this season under Madinda Ndlovu.

But with the transfer window closing today and SuperSport United looking to go into a deal with Maritzburg, Dube will certainly not be part of the Battle of Zimbabwe showdown against Dynamos at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The 20-year-old forward had scored six goals last year before he was snapped by SuperSport following his exploits with the national team during the COSAFA Cup.

Dube signed for four years with Supersport as a long-term prospect and still has three years remaining on his contract. And when news filtered that he had been deemed excess baggage at the Pretoria outfit, at least for now, Bosso were hoping he could be loaned back to them in time for the close of the mid-season transfer window.

Highlanders are on a rebuilding phase and have already signed former How Mine striker Tinashe Makanda from South Africa National First Division side Stellenbosch.

Makanda however, is still to make his debut because paperwork has not been finalised by last week.

But DeMbare are likely to unleash their new weapon, veteran Kingston Nkhata, who completed his move to the Harare giants at the weekend after being released by Supersport United recently.