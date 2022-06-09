President reads riot act

The President addresses the 362nd session of the Politburo yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday read the riot act on senior party members who are presenting their personal opinion as the reflection of the party’s ideology and policy to the public.

The President’s comments come after some senior party members have been communicating opinionated views on public platforms as if that is the position of the party.

Speaking at the 362nd Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the ruling Zanu PF party, warned members against acts of indiscipline, which he said will not be tolerated despite one’s position.

“Allow me to reiterate that discipline within the party is non-negotiable. Self-seeking acts and practices that derail the party’s mobilisation strategies and cause confusion and division must be uprooted within the rank and file of the party,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF is a colossal party of discipline hence there was need for members to toe the party line.

“We are a party united by our shared ideology and common values. All of us are subject to the collective wisdom of the party. The correct party line must be adhered to once a collective decision has been made. Personal views and opinions must never be smuggled to assume the status of being a party policy.”

President Mnangagwa said there is no room for mixed messaging within the revolutionary party.

“We are a party of order with clear procedures and a modus operandi. I, thus, challenge the party to courageously remove any growing cancerous cells that undermine the party’s unity and focus. It is imperative that we keep on strengthening our ability to lead politically, organise the people and inspire our nation.”

Further, President Mnangagwa said policy pronouncements and principles coupled with the ever-changing landscape entail making appropriate amendments to the party constitution.

“The Secretary for Legal Affairs will thus table the proposed amendments to our constitution,” he said.

“As we debate these proposals, let us be guided by the need for our party to always hold itself to the highest standards as guided by the ideology of our organisation. Let us not advance amendments for short-sighted interests or gains, but always keep the bigger picture and vision of our party in mind.”

The President also called for the safeguarding of the country’s sovereignty and development interests.

He said any attempts to split and undermine unity, social harmony and stability should be opposed by the rank and file of the party.

President Mnangagwa said development projects being implemented by the Second Republic across the country must be supported and popularised in the national interest and for the good of the nation.

“As the Politburo, more is expected of us towards guarding against all kinds of risks, difficulties and challenges. We have the individual and collective responsibility to work with unity of purpose to drive victories in every socio-economic and political sphere in our nation.

“As history has shown, and continues to bear witness, the sound and visionary leadership of our party Zanu PF, is the engine room that drives national development, prosperity and a higher quality of life for our people.”

The party, the President said, remains the backbone of the nation.

“We must live up to the trust the people have placed in us. As such, any counter-revolutionary course of action, whether through acts of omission or commission, is a betrayal of the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe.”

He said programmes and activities of the party must be implemented with a greater sense of urgency and focus.

President Mnangagwa warned members against sitting on their laurels at the expense of the general public, saying it is unacceptable that those given positions of responsibility simply sit on their portfolios with little to show.

“Non-delivery of results will attract consequences. As a party, we must continue to entrench the growth and expansion of our economy, anchored on production and productivity across all levels,” he said.

President Mnangagwa emphasised that the party will never abandon its citizens saying the Second Republic will continue to roll out programmes that ensure that all people benefit.

He said the Second Republic will leave no one and no place behind.

The President urged all party members across the country to attend the Zanu PF National Cell Day to be held this Saturday, June 11 2022.

“The scaling up of our mass mobilisation for a resounding party victory in the 2023 Harmonised General Elections should see the Politburo leading from the front, guided by our party’s constitution, traditions and values,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said no one should build silos that divide the party, saying such tendencies must be called out and corrected at appropriate party platforms.

The President also warned members against taking their views to the private media, bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

“Running to the media with different views and perspectives only serves to bring the party into disrepute,” he said.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of national hero Major General (Rtd) Godfrey Chanakira, as well as traditional leaders, Chief Mabhikwa and Chief Nhlamba Ndlovu from Lupane and Gwanda respectively, and also other provincial heroes and heroines, who died throughout the country.