President mourns 10 veld fire victims

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned 10 people who were burnt to death in a raging veld fire in Esigodini, calling for a new national strategy to minimise the risk of veld fires which have destroyed at least 200 hectares of wheat this year alone.

The 10 died while trying to extinguish a veld fire at Rodrose Farm on Monday.

President Mnangagwa has since instructed the Government to move in with assistance to the affected families, including meeting funeral expenses.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said the news of the horrific death of 10 workers in a raging veld fire at a farm in Esigodini came to him as a shock.

“While investigations are still underway, it is quite clear that veld fires against high winds have become a real threat to life and property.

“A new national strategy is now needed to minimise this growing menace whose risk increases by the day until we get our first rains for the summer season,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said both the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and Civil Protection Department have to urgently get together so that a comprehensive response to veld fires is developed across all provinces.

He appealed to all Zimbabweans to desist from starting uncontrolled fires, especially now when the velds are dry and thus highly combustible.

“Where such fires break out accidentally, utmost care must be exercised in fighting them so we do not lose lives in such horrific, heart wrenching ways.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deep, heartfelt condolences to families which have lost their beloved ones in this veld fire incident,” the President said.

“In the same vein, I wish all those nursing burns from the fire speedy recovery. May the souls of the dear departed rest in eternal peace.”

Police yesterday released the names of the 10 victims.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified them as Kessary Sibanda (53) of Marula in Figtree, Ian Mudimba (38), Simon Mdlongwa (39), Nelisingwane Dlamini (47) of GMB Esigodini, Luzibo Tshuma (age not given) of Chiziya Malundu Village in Binga, Oliver Mudimba (39), Bafana Moyo (53) of Dimbamiwa Village in Nkayi, England Moyo (20) of Nketa 8 in Bulawayo, Thabani Mpofu (46) of Gwelutshena Village in Nkayi and Menelisi Ngwenya (20) of Mandangema Village in Nkayi.

Their bodies were taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with incidents of veld fires in all parts of the country where lives have been lost and property destroyed in situations which clearly show acts of recklessness, negligence and in some cases, criminal activities.

“Those found to be igniting veld fires will be arrested. The public is urged to be alert and quickly report cases of fires to the police and relevant stakeholders for swift reaction,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.