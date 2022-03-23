President in drive to bring clean water

People fetch water from a borehole yesterday that was drilled under the Presidential borehole scheme in St Marys, Chitungwiza, recently. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the Presidential borehole scheme in Chitungwiza today as part of efforts by the Government to provide clean water to the people, particularly at a time the country is still faced with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The launch of the scheme has been expanded to include the official launch of the Covid-19 vaccination blitz which began this week.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the two programmes had been combined as water and vaccines were two of the key ingredients for the prevention of the pandemic.

“The nation is informed that the Presidential borehole scheme event/launch in Chitungwiza tomorrow (today) will be expanded to include the vaccination campaign blitz launch/activities. It is noted that water and vaccines are two of the key ingredients for Covid-19 prevention,” she said.

Under the borehole scheme, Harare and Chitungwiza are expected to get over 200 solar-powered boreholes with another 20 being drilled in Marondera.

Other cities will also benefit from the scheme.

Minister Mutsvangwa said challenges facing urban local authorities in discharging their water service delivery functions would soon be addressed through a Presidential statement.

In terms of the country’s Covid-19 response, Minister Mutsvangwa said the intensive vaccination blitz would encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“The main aim of the campaign is to reach 70 percent of the total population by end of July 2022 in line with WHO regulations.

“It is reported that the country has enough vaccine stocks for the planned national vaccination blitz having received 22 405 000 Covid-19 vaccine doses and utilised 8 034 932 doses so far,” she said.

Of the vaccines utilised to date, 4 428 726 were administered as first doses while 3 443 832 were second jabs.

Another 181 798 have been administered as third doses.

Minister Mutsvangwa said community engagement by religious and traditional leaders on all Covid-19 prevention measures would also be strengthened during the vaccination campaign blitz.

The vaccine rollout is now targeting all citizens aged 12 years and above and is expected to help in controlling the further spread of the disease and reducing severity of symptoms for those who test positive.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 244 685 cumulative cases of covid-19 with 234 895 recoveries and 5 429 deaths.

Cases have been gradually declining with 2 004 cases reported during the week, a 39 percent decrease from 3 306 recorded the previous week.

“This was an indication that strengthened Government implementation of all public health and social measures during the past few weeks in collaboration with all stakeholders are paying off.

“The number of people in need of hospitalisation for Covid-19 continues to decrease, with the country’s bed occupancy rate declining to 2.3 percent during the week under review from 3.0 percent the previous

week. There were no admissions to the intensive care unit,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said cases detected in schools since the beginning of the first term had also decreased.

“Government is appealing to all Zimbabweans to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and as such are required to continue adhering to the laid down World Health Organisation and National protocols at all times.

“These protocols include the following: the wearing of masks correctly at all times; washing of hands and observing social distance. The citizens are being urged to be on their guard at all times to minimise infections,” she added.