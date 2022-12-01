Uncategorised

President commissions three innovative projects at University of Zimbabwe

01 Dec, 2022
President commissions three innovative projects at University of Zimbabwe The new bus terminus that was commissioned by President Mnangagwa today.

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has commissioned three ground-breaking innovations at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) which are expected to drive the country’s vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy.

The projects include the International Centre for Surgical Simulation, the student bus terminus and the vehicle number plate production plant.

Speaking after commissioning the three projects, the President said this provided ample testimony that the heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy was bearing fruit.

“Our students and academics are indeed rethinking roles and shifting their mindsets towards the production of “made in Zimbabwe” goods, products, software applications and services leveraging on the innovation ecosystem established under the Second Republic,” he said.

