President appoints first female Attorney General

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday appointed the country’s first female Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza, with effect from November 1.

The President made three other appointments: a Special Advisor to the President responsible for monitoring implementation of Government Programmes, Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, and the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Board.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the appointments in a statement.

He said Dr Joram Gumbo will assume, with immediate effect, the position of special advisor to the President responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes.

Dr Agnes Mahomva also immediately assumes the newly-created post of public health advisor to the President and Cabinet while Mr Mike Madiro becomes, with immediate effect, the chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Board.

Mrs Mabhiza is a seasoned legal practitioner with experience in civil and criminal litigation.

“Mrs Mabhiza has held the post of Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs since 2013. She is a qualified legal practitioner who possesses vast experience in criminal and civil litigation.

“Mrs Mabhiza also served as Secretary for Constitutional Affairs during the Inclusive Government where she superintended over the COPAC-led Constitution-making process and has represented the country at local, regional and international forums on matters of justice.

“His Excellency the President has appointed Honourable JM Gumbo as special advisor to His Excellency the President responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, with immediate effect. The Special Advisor will provide advice and independent coverage of the status of project implementation countrywide,” said Dr Rushwaya.

He said President Mnangagwa has also appointed Dr Mahomva to the newly created post of Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, with immediate effect. Prior to the latest appointment she was Chief Co-ordinator of the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic and also a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Dr Rushwaya said the appointment of Dr Mahomva was meant to strengthen public health promotion.

“The decision has been necessitated by the need to strengthen public health promotion efforts and enhance the country’s response to public health emergencies in view of the fact that public health issues span beyond the mandate of the ministry responsible for health,” he said.

Former Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Madiro will now be the chair of NRZ.

“Mr Mike Madiro is an Accountant of long standing. He is a former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.”