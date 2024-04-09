President appoints ambassadors

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed former Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Lieutenant General (Retired) David Sigauke, as the country’s new Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ms Helen Bangawe Dingani has been appointed Ambassador to Tanzania while Mr Visitor Jerry Mutume is the new envoy to Equatorial Guinea.

The appointments were announced in a Government Gazette published last Friday by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

Rtd Lt-Gen Sigauke retired last year after leading the ZNA from 2021. He took over command of the ZNA following the death of his predecessor and national hero, Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo.

Ms Dingani takes over from Lt-Gen Anselem Sanyatwe who is now the ZNA Commander.

Before her latest deployment, Ms Dingani was the deputy Clerk of Parliament and a former deputy clerk at the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, Johannesburg.