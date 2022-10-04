‘Power cuts to end’

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

POWER outages that have been experienced in the past few weeks are being addressed with the expected addition of 600 megawatts from Units 7 and 8 at Hwange Thermal Power station set to provide a lasting solution, President Mnangagwa has said.

The US$1,4 billion Hwange Power Station expansion project, which began in 2018, is progressing smoothly with engineers having started synchronising various sub-systems at the Unit 7 plant ahead of its commissioning and connection to the national grid next month.

Unit 8 is set for commissioning early next year.

Addressing thousands of mourners who thronged the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday to witness the interment of National Hero, Cde Highten Nkomo, who died on September 14 in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is — despite the burden of sanctions — charting a new path on the plinth of the principles, “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene vayo and Zimbabwe inovakwa nekutongwa nesu vana veZimbabwe”.

This is drawn from the liberation struggle in which Zimbabweans, like the late Cde Nkomo, whose Chimurenga name was “Cde Billy Mzamo”, were prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice to free the country from colonial bondage.

Under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is witnessing unprecedented economic growth, notwithstanding the deleterious effects of sanctions, climate change, and a global energy and food crisis.

The resilience of Zimbabwe has found expression in the construction of key infrastructure projects like highways, dams and in energy the expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station, which is now 97 percent complete.

“Despite the sanctions, our country has moved from recovery to growth, under the National Development Strategy. I am pleased that the long hours of power outages which were experienced in the past weeks are being addressed. Government continues to look for alternative green energy sources.

“The lasting solution, however, is the Hwange 7 and 8 Power Project, which is now 97 percent complete. This is set to add 600 megawatts to the national grid. Through our own resources, we are building our country brick by brick and stone upon stone. It is none but ourselves who have the responsibility to build a prosperous and peaceful Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said just like the late Cde Nkomo who dropped out of school to join the liberation struggle and help free the country from colonial bondage, Zimbabweans, especially the youth and those born in the Diaspora, must ever be patriotic and have a sense of national duty.

“Although he chose to retire to private life after the demobilisation exercise, he remained loyal, patriotic and committed to the party and country, always fighting for the national interest. Due to his experience as a base commander who handled thousands of ZIPRA and ZANLA cadres, he was instrumental in the vetting exercise of war veterans.

“He strongly believed that hard honest work, unity and commitment to the ethos of the liberation struggle would complete the revolution through a higher quality of life for all the people of our beloved motherland.

“Our late National Hero, Cde Nkomo, was clear that national socio-economic development was dependent on the success of the agriculture sector. He, thus, spent most of his time promoting and driving Government initiatives in the sector.

“As our summer cropping season beckons, I call upon all Zimbabweans to emulate his example by working hard for yet another successful season. I am happy that inputs for Pfumvudza/Intwasa are already being distributed across the country.

“With regard to commercial farmers, our banks are rolling out support schemes for those farmers that are faithfully servicing their loans.

“I also call upon our youth to emulate our departed national hero. Here lies a cadre who opted out of school at a very tender age and sacrificed his life to join the armed struggle in pursuit of national independence even though he was born and grew up in exile. Drawing from this kind of commitment to our motherland, I challenge our young Zimbabweans born and growing up in the Diaspora, to remain connected and loyal to our great country. You are always welcome back to play your part.”

In honour of the sacrifices made by Cde Nkomo and other departed cadres, President Mnangagwa challenged youths to be patriotic and responsible so that they commit themselves to acquiring a good education and working in various ways to develop Zimbabwe.

“Our youth in tertiary institutions are urged to resist and reject the various machinations by political opportunists.”

Giving the youths wings to fly, the President has established innovation and industrial parks at the country’s institutions of higher learning as the focus shifts to practical education skills that can drive the country’s development towards achieving upper-middle-class status by 2030.

Cde Nkomo was born in Lusaka, Zambia on January 12, 1952, to Zimbabwean parents who relocated to Zambia after being forced off their land in Tsholotsho by the settler regime. He then set foot in the then Rhodesia later as a freedom fighter, having had no option but to resort to the use of arms to re-claim his birthright. He was the first born in a family of 11.

He is survived by his wife, Felicia, three children and a grandson.

And ahead of next year’s elections, President Mnangagwa reiterated his call for peace in honour of heroes like Cde Nkomo and resistance to undue foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.