POSB extends banking hours

Herald reporter

The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has extended banking time by four hours to cater to the surge in demand for civil servants foreign currency payouts.

In a public notice, POSB said its banking hours have been extended from 3 pm to 7 pm. The bank also increased manpower at its branches to ensure people access their payouts in time. Customers have been assured of enough foreign currency for bonus payouts.

“POSB would like to advise its valued customers that the bank has sufficient foreign currency to meet all cash disbursements relating to USD bonuses paid out by the Government of Zimbabwe between the 30th of November and the 3rd of December 2021…” reads the notice.