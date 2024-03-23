Police warn teachers against abusing pupils

Crime Reporter

POLICE have warned teachers against abusing pupils as well as demanding cash from parents for extra lessons, saying it is illegal.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba during the 16th edition of the Commissioner General of Police’s Schools Merit Awards in Harare yesterday.

He said as a law enforcement agents, they will never stand aside and allow that to happen in schools in general and ZRP schools in particular.

“Our success stories are being blemished by the actions of some bad elements amongst us. I am informed that some staff members are putting pressure on parents from whom they are demanding extra and unnecessary charges for extra lessons.

“From the onset, let me remind you all that the responsible ministry outrightly gave a position that it is illegal. Some of you choose to take a lackadaisical approach to work or even fail to work during normal school time, only to wait for the ‘remedial time’. That should stop forthwith.

“Those who feel uncomfortable to work in the classroom environment are free to come out in the open and the organisation will redeploy them elsewhere. On another regrettable note, I was briefed on a recent shameful criminal incident which paints a very dark image of our schools. Abuse of any nature on school children by teachers is a serious affront to the trust reposed in you as teachers. I do not want to picture that there are some among you in the same ensnare. School staff, you are in loco parentis, entrusted with children by parents. How dare you ponder wickedness towards children left in your custody? In any case, those children are your very own children whom you are expected to be protecting and nurturing.

“Be warned. As the law enforcement agency, we will never stand aside and allow that to happen in schools, more so, our police schools. The safe and only place for violators of children’s rights is behind bars,” Deputy Comm-Gen Mutamba said.

He urged teachers to work harmoniously as responsible authority representatives and school administrators to ensure transparency and accountability in all administrative functions.

Deputy Comm-Gen Mutamba said they were planning to increase the number of ZRP schools countrywide to cater for the education of children of their hardworking police officers.

“We want them to go to work in mental comfort knowing very well that their children’s education is being taken good care of. We all know that success never comes before work except in the dictionary. These outstanding results came with hard work, and I would like to thank all the teachers, school heads, district officials and provincial commanders of the organisation for their hard work and commitment to duty.

“As we revel in our achievements and congratulate all the schools, heads, teachers and learners for a job well done, I also wish to appreciate parents and guardians for your supportive roles. The achievements we are celebrating today are a result of collaborative efforts from various players including the learners themselves, school staff, parents, School Development Committees, Local Authorities, our Education Desk, and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary School among other various stakeholders,” he said.