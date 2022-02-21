Police probe alleged Mutoko robbery

Crime Reporter

Police are hunting down those circulating fake messages on social media alleging some soldiers were arrested over a Mutoko robbery last week, when no such robbery occurred, the alleged victims do not exist and no one has been arrested.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law will take its course on those behind such reports. “The ZRP dismisses social media reports, especially a WhatsApp post alleging that there are serving soldiers who have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery case in Mutoko,” he said.

“Police investigations have established that no such incident linked to ZNA members has occurred. The ZRP warns individuals and groups against circulating false messages which cause alarm, panic and despondency to the public.

“Anyone identified or found to be circulating false messages will be arrested and the law will take its course without fear or favour.”

On Thursday, the ZNA also denied the social media claims.

In a statement, ZNA director public relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said the ZNA had carried out thorough investigations in Mutoko and surrounding areas and discovered that no such incident took place, while the alleged victims are non-existent.

The fake report also said four people were arrested, but does not mention their names. Colonel Makotore said police in Mutoko have also refuted claims they arrested anyone in relation to an armed robbery case in the area.

He further said the ZNA was concerned about the continuous spread of fake news posts, especially when there are regional and international conferences taking place, saying it was now well established that such fake news posts are meant to cause alarm and despondency.

The ZNA, said Colonel Makotore, has now instituted investigations to apprehend the originators of the fake news posts and bring them to book.