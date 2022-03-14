Police hunt for robber who killed waterfalls woman

Crime Reporter

Police are still looking for a lone armed robber who shot and killed a 31-year-old woman in Waterfalls, Harare last Wednesday morning before stealing US$60 and cellphones.

The robber also assaulted and injured a 78-year-old woman who was in the house.

At around 1am, the robber gained entry into the house in the Uplands area of Waterfalls through an unlocked door.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect was still at large.

“Police are appealing to the public to assist with information in connection with an armed robbery and murder case in which a 31-year-old woman was shot dead by a male suspect in Waterfalls, Harare on March 9, 2022 at around 0100 hours.

“The suspect, who was armed with a pistol while covering his face with a balaclava mask, stormed a house in Uplands, Waterfalls through an unlocked door and attacked three occupants while demanding cash,” he said.

He said the occupants surrendered US$60, Itel 16 and Huawei cellphones.

However, the suspect kept demanding more cash while assaulting one of the complainants, a woman aged 78, all over the body with a stick.

“The victim tried to stop the suspect from assaulting the elderly woman resulting in the suspect drawing a pistol and shooting her once in the head and she died instantly. Police recovered two 9mm cartridges in the passage of the house.

“Police have intensified investigations on this matter with a view of arresting the suspect and ensure that the law takes its course,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three suspects in connection with a case in which an illegal gold miner from Bindura, who was on the police wanted list, was shot and killed during a kidnapping incident on Friday.

The incident occurred when police reacted after two workers from Botha mining syndicate were kidnapped by 31 illegal gold miners who were armed with machetes, spears, knives, catapults, axes and logs.

Ass Comm Paul Nyathi confirmed the new developments.

“Reference is made to our statement on March 5, 2022, on a shootout incident which occurred in Bindura on March 4, 2022.

‘‘The ZRP has arrested three suspects, Kudakwashe Njege aged 26, Tatenda Nosenga aged 23 and Edmore Mabheka aged 23 for kidnapping and attempted murder cases,” he said.