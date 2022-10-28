Pfumvudza inputs distribution in full throttle

Government is targeting to distribute inputs to 3,5 million households countrywide under the Presidential Input Scheme.-(File picture).

Nqobile Tshili-Bulawayo Bureau

IT’S all systems go for the 2022/23 summer cropping season as farmers have started receiving inputs as Government moves to ensure the country achieves national food security.

Government is targeting to distribute inputs to 3,5 million households countrywide under the Presidential Input Scheme.

For the past months, farmers have been involved in land preparation and the skies have started opening up as showers are being received in some parts of the country.

Farmers in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South have started receiving inputs.

Bulawayo and Matabeleland North acting provincial director for agricultural rural development services Mr Dumisani Nyoni said inputs distribution started on Monday.

“In earnest we started on Monday after receiving seed, all along we had fertiliser bulsan and top dresser. But from Monday we started receiving traditional grains and maize seed and that is when we started the distribution process,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said farmers who have dug Pfumvudza/Intwasa holes are being prioritised in the inputs distribution.

“We are giving those who have dug their holes in a minimum of three plots going to the target of five. As we have started receiving rains, farmers should ensure that they dig holes so that they can get inputs be it in rural areas or in town. We hope that those who are lagging behind if they see others receiving inputs, they can also be more involved,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said Government is targeting 265 000 households in Matabeleland North and in Bulawayo 100 000 farmers.

Matabeleland South acting provincial director for agricultural rural development services in, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said inputs distribution had also started in the province targeting 140 000 households.

“We started distributing inputs in most of the districts last week. We have moved into the communities; the only limiting factor is transportation of inputs which is being done by the Grain Marketing Board. But in terms of readiness with land and farmer preparation we are at an advanced stage,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“With the Presidential Input scheme, we have gained traction. We are targeting all farming households, about 140 000 farming households.”

He said most farmers in Matabeleland region are given traditional grains as they perform better in due to the ecological region.

Mr Ndlovu said farmers are getting pearl millet, sorghum, maize seed, African peas and sunflower as well as fertiliser Compound D.

He said they are also working with development partners who are complementing Government’s inputs distribution scheme.

“We have quite a number of partners who are coming in the Green Climate Fund. They are on the ground distributing inputs.

“So far we have done Mangwe, Beitbridge, Insiza and they are to do Matobo and Gwanda and by next week they will be done,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said farmers should be guided by the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) as they start farming.

He said it was safer for farmers to start by planting traditional grains as opposed to maize.

“Farmers can be tempted to plant but what is critical is to understand our rainfall patterns and check with MSD.

“But in terms of land preparation, those who had some challenges in terms of digging basins, it is time to dig those basins and gather mulch, there is need to use organic material and manure. If they receive rains in their areas, it will be better to start planting traditional grains,” he said.