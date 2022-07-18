Perfect Chevrons win T20 Qualifier

BOUNDLESS JOY . . . Zimbabwe cricket fans dance with joy after the Chevrons beat the Netherlands by 37 runs to clinch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B tournament at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday. — Photo by Zimbabwe Cricket

HOSTS Zimbabwe defeated the Netherlands by 37 runs yesterday in the final of an ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket qualifying tournament at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and will play Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies at the finals in October in Australia.

The Netherlands also qualified for the tournament in Australia from October 16 and they enter the other first round group with Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

The winners and runners-up in each section advance to the Super 12 phase, joining title-holders Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Zimbabwe came up with an incredible bowling performance to be crowned the winners of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo yesterday.

The Netherlands bowling unit was fired up for the final which was quite apparent from their performance from the very off. Despite Regis Chakabva getting off to a decent start, the Dutch bowlers maintained the pressure.

Logan van Beek delivered the all-important breakthrough of Craig Ervine, and Chakabva soon followed suit, with Bas de Leede getting his scalp.

Sean Williams would then contribute 28 runs but the Zimbabwean middle-order failed to contribute much. The in-form Sikandar Raza was dismissed by van Beek as Zimbabwe crawled their way to a score of 132 all out in 19.3 overs.

For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede (2/19) and Logan van Beek (3/18) did most of the damage. The bowlers helped the Netherlands restrict Zimbabwe to a score that was certainly chaseable.

To defend the score, Zimbabwe needed a spirited effort from their bowlers. Wesley Madhevere started the ball rolling for the hosts in the third over, delivering two crucial blows. He would first trap Max O’Dowd for 12 and then trapped Bas de Leede in front for 1.

This would charge the hosts up as a flurry of wickets would then follow. Milton Shumba would effect a brilliant run out to send Tom Cooper packing. Stephan Myburgh would be dismissed lbw by Sikandar Raza for 22. Scott Edwards (7) and Logan van Beek (0) too couldn’t last long, as Netherlands were now reeling at 56/6.

Raza would then get his fourth with the scalp of Klaassen, to end up with figures of 4/8 in his four overs, in what was a match-winning spell.

Luke Jongwe would finish off the proceedings by cleaning up the tail, to lead Zimbabwe to an incredible 37-run victory. — ICC Cricket.