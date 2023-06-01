Peng Liyuan, OAFLAD initiate event to care for African orphans’ health

The "Warm Children's Hearts: a China-Africa Joint Action" charity activity is held in Juba, South Sudan, May 30, 2023. /Embassy of the People's Republic of China in South Sudan

Ahead of International Children’s Day, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) jointly initiated the “Warm Children’s Hearts: a China-Africa Joint Action” event to care for the health of African orphans.

Chinese embassies and medical teams in relevant African countries visited children in local orphanages and institutions, donating stationery, food, clothes, shoes and medicine, as well as providing free medical services to them.

China is Africa’s eternal friend and sincere partner, Peng noted in the initiative.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Chinese government sending medical teams to Africa, Peng said, adding Chinese medical teams have actively provided assistance for people in African countries, becoming a messenger of conveying China-Africa friendship.

It is hoped that the event can convey warmth and care, as well as improve the health and well-being of African children, so as to contribute to promoting the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, said Peng.

Monica Geingos, president of the OAFLAD and first lady of the Republic of Namibia, together with members of the OAFLAD, actively responded to the initiative, and spoke highly of Peng’s long-term care and support for the development of women and children in Africa.

The presidents, wives of presidents and senior officials of many African countries attended the event in their countries, appreciating China’s long-term assistance and support for Africa and voicing hope to write a new chapter of Africa-China friendship to create a better future together. – CGTN