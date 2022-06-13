Parly to interview prospective ZEC Commissioners

ZEC is made up of nine commissioners who hold office for a term of six years and can only be renewed once.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders will on Friday hold public interviews for 32 candidates shortlisted to replace six Zimbabwe Electoral Commission commissioners whose terms of office expire next month.

In a statement yesterday, the CSRO confirmed that the interviews will be held this Friday at Parliament building.

The 32 were shortlisted from a list of 72 that were nominated by the public in line with constitutional provisions.

The six commissioners whose terms of office expire on July 6 are commissioners Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Dr Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata.

ZEC is made up of nine commissioners who hold office for a term of six years and can only be renewed once.

Four of the commissioners must be women while the Commission is headed by a chairperson and deputy chairperson who are appointed on a full-time basis.

Dr Kundidzora is eligible for a second term and is among the shortlisted candidates while former ZEC chief elections officer, Mrs Constance Chigwamba will also be part of the interviewees.

She held the position of ZEC’s chief elections officer between 2015 and 2018.

The CSRO is mandated in terms of sections 237 and 238 of the Constitution, to nominate candidates for appointment by the President, to serve as Commissioners on ZEC as provided for in Chapter 12 of the Constitution.

ZEC is mandated to prepare for, conduct and supervise elections for various levels that include to the office of President, Parliament, provincial and metropolitan councils, local authorities and elections of members of the National Council of Chiefs and referendums.

Other functions of ZEC include to supervise elections of the president of the Senate and the Speaker of the National Assembly, register voters, compile voters’ rolls and registers and to delimit constituencies, wards and other electoral boundaries.