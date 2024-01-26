‘Only Zimbabweans can resolve their issues’ – President Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says only Zimbabweans can resolve their issues as he stressed the importance of preserving peace and unity in the country during an ongoing meeting with chiefs from Matabeleland provinces at the State House in Bulawayo today.

The President, who is accompanied by Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials, is engaging chiefs from the region to finalise the process that will ultimately mark the beginning of Gukurahundi hearings as the Second Republic takes a bold step towards finding a lasting solution and fostering national unity.

Traditional leaders, among other stakeholders, are at the State House where they will brief President Mnangagwa on their preparedness to tackle the Gukurahundi issue.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Judith Ncube, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, and National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe, are among the top officials.

Senior civil servants, heads of Government departments and the clergy are also in attendance. In his address, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s unity must be guarded jealously.

“The decision to resolve this issue on our own amongst ourselves is based on the realisation that none but ourselves can determine our destiny as a nation,” said the President.

“I, therefore, take this opportunity to urge everyone involved in this exercise to maintain heightened alertness for external influences that seek to derail our process and drive us back to a scenario of internal disputes and conflict.

“The unity of our nation must be guarded jealously against detractors both internal and external,” he said.

Below is President Mnangagwa’s full speech:

Fellow Zimbabweans, Today marks the fourth interface with the Chiefs Council as we continue to work towards strengthening the prevalence of peace in our motherland,

• In order to maintain and strengthen our national unity as Zimbabweans, my administration embarked in February of 2019 on an initiative to pursue the resolution of the Gukurahundi issue through an internal and home-grown process that would invite the participation of all affected.

• It is with no small measure of satisfaction that I stand before you today and announce that the implementation of the initiative to resolve the Gukurahundi issue has reached an advanced stage.

• After extensive consultation with all stakeholders, I took the decision to mandate the National Council of Chiefs through its selected members to spearhead this initiative.

This decision was not made without some reflection

• The National Council of Chiefs as the custodians of our culture, traditional practices and values are best placed to handle this issue through their intimate and close relationship with the people.

• As we embarked on this process, we were not unaware of, nor had we forgotten the external factors that ignited this conflict in our midst. The decision to resolve this issue on our own amongst ourselves is based on the realisation that none but ourselves can determine our destiny as a nation.

• I, therefore, take this opportunity to urge everyone involved in this exercise to maintain heightened alertness for external influences that seek to derail our process and drive us back to a scenario of internal disputes and conflict. The unity of our nation must be guarded jealously against detractors both internal and external.

My Fellow Zimbabweans, I am humbled by the work ethic of the Chiefs, mandated with this solemn task, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the process is comprehensive, transparent, and victim-centered.

• Our Journey has been marked by collaboration with various organisations, civic societies, faith-based groups and Chiefs from Matabeleland North and South. Through extensive consultations, a comprehensive report and a manual guiding the conduct of this exercise have been developed, setting the stage for a transformative journey towards healing. We must also commend Matabeleland Collective for their active role in this process since inception.

• I’m informed that over 1,008 service providers, including Chiefs from the affected regions, have been capacitated and trained to conduct the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme. Their commitment and dedication exemplifies the spirit of unity that defines us as a nation. These individuals have been equipped with the skills necessary to navigate this delicate process, ensuring that every voice is heard, and every story is acknowledged.

My fellow Zimbabweans, I want to assure you that all the necessary equipment and modalities are in place for the successful implementation of this mammoth task. All the participants of this exercise have been availed with the necessary equipment to enable them to achieve our noble objectives.

My fellow compatriots I cannot over emphasize the fact that this initiative is being implemented for the benefit of our people. Our commitment is a victim centred approach remains steadfast, ensuring that the process is not just efficient but also emphatic.

Fellow Zimbabweans, as we approach the official launch in the first quarter of this year, I want to acknowledge the challenges we face. Disinformation and political posturing have attempted to cast a shadow over our efforts. This is not a recent phenomenon, the unity agreement of 1987, which serves as the foundation of our current initiative, was consummated against the efforts of hostile elements some of which were instrumental in the sowing of seeds of division amongst us. These challenges are not insurmountable and as was the case in the past they shall not succeed. In the face of these challenges, we stand united, driven by a shared commitment to reconciliation, and healing.

• Our dedication to the resolution of the Gukurahundi issue is unwavering. We understand the need for closure. While we hope that this process will not extend beyond a year, we are prepared to invest the time required to bring about a resolution that is just, comprehensive, and accepted by all parties involved.

My Fellow Zimbabweans, I am also pleased to announce that the budgets for the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme is confirmed and in place. We are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in this process, and the figures will be reviewed before being made public.

• In closing, let us remember that this journey is not just about addressing the wounds of the past; it is about building a stronger, more united Zimbabwe for the future. The Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme is a testament to our collective resilience and determination to confront our history with courage and compassion.

• May this initiative be a beacon of hope, paving the way for healing, understanding and a brighter future for all Zimbabweans. “Okonakalayo elizweni, kulungiswa ngabanikazi balo. Zvinokanganisika munyika, zvinogadziriswa nevene vayo.

• Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Thank you, and may God bless our great nation, our beloved Zimbabwe.